Donate your pre-loved clothes and help people locally live life to the full

Have a clear out and donate your pre-loved items to Banchory's CHSS Boutique.

By donating your good quality items you’ll be helping people in your local community who are living with a chest, heart or stroke conditions to get the help and support that they need when they need it most.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Boutique store in Banchory at 1 Bridge Street is in urgent need of high-quality women’s wear, jewellery and accessories.

The charity relies on generous donations of stock to help fund essential services in the local area.

Carole Edmonds, Head of Retail said,:“We have always had a great response to stock appeals within the local community and are so grateful for the continued kindness shown to the charity. It’s great to know that our shops are always at the heart of our communities.

“Our boutiques pride themselves on giving our customers a truly unique shopping experience with their quirky interiors but more importantly their selection of high quality, pre-loved clothes and accessories at great prices.

"And that’s thanks to the incredible donations the local community kindly drop-off.

“We’re really needing donations of high-quality women’s clothing, jewellery and accessories so that our customers continue to discover hidden gems and one-of-a-kind must haves!”

Carole continued: “So if you have any items in your wardrobe that you loved but just don’t wear anymore, take the plunge to part with them, knowing that someone else could get the chance to love that item too.

“Your donations means more to us than just a donation, it means that people leaving hospital who might be feeling scared and alone can get the help and support they need to live their lives to the full.”

To make a donation to your local CHSS boutique, please ring the store on 01330 823 213 to arrange a drop-off time.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland provides vital services to support people and their families who are living with effects of serious chest and heart conditions and stroke.