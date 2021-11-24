Donside Santas invited to run for young athletes

‘Santa’ Kyle practicing with ‘Mrs Clause’ Debbie and son Logan (2) at Grampian Transport Museum

Fundraising Manager for the Trust and organiser of the 2021 Santa Dash is Alford long distance runner Kyle Greig, himself an athlete of note having recently achieved his second podium position in the annual 100k inter-nations Celtic Plate race.

Kyle can regularly be seen training on the track at the Grampian Transport Museum, where the 2021 ‘race’ will start and finish, where he is often accompanied by his wife Debbie pushing their young family in their special running buggy.

He explained to the Piper why he is keen to be involved with Athletics Trust Scotland: “The charity has been established to support athletes of all ages and abilities for whom the lack of funds is their only barrier to achieving their full potential, on whatever stage they are competing.

"What I particularly like is that funds raised locally are distributed locally, giving our local talent the opportunity to shine.

“The Trust has fundraising activities throughout the year and we want them all to be fun, so what better fun in December than the sight of dozens or even hundreds of Santas ‘dashing’ along a 5k route round Alford?”

Kyle continued: “Race day will feature a children’s ‘Elf Mile’ round 4 laps of the museum’s track, stating at 9am.

"Then at 9.30am the 5k Santa run commences from the museum, round Haughton Park and finishing with a victory lap of the museum track. The race is open to ‘Santas’ of all ages and ability to come and make it a great colourful spectacle whilst helping us to raise funds for an excellent local cause.”

Entry to the races is just £10 for the Elves 1mile race ad £16 for the Santa 5k, which includes a Santa suit to keep!

The Athletics Trust Scotland is a new charity that has been established with the purpose of supporting the ongoing development of athletics in Scotland through fundraising activities.