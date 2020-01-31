Doric Board’s first awards

The Doric Board has distributed its first series of financial awards to 18 projects across the North-east.

They offer between £250 and £1,000 to support initiatives that promote Doric culture and heritage.

The Doric Board (North-East Tradition and Language - NETAL) was created to stimulate public appreciation of the region’s rich heritage.

The board’s annual set of awards draw from a budget of around £10,000.

The scheme was created with the support of the Scottish Government to develop and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric as a vibrant language.

Among the recipients are Two of Us Ltd Creations in Aboyne, which received an award to publish a book of poems involving 11 writers’ groups throughout the North-east.

Richard Bennett, of Torphins, was given funding for an anthology of work by modern Moray writers.

Doric Board chair Frieda Morrison said: “The awards, and the fact that we received 29 applications, show that Doric is very much alive and well in 2020.

“The Doric Board is delighted to be able to support this terrific range of projects from all across the North-east.

“Many of them support and engage young people and look to sustaining Doric into the future.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These awards provide support to projects that will have lasting benefits for the community and the language and raise the profile of Scots.”