Doric film event returns

Plans have been unveiled for the return of an acclaimed film festival which took the North-east by storm last year.

Confirmation that the Doric Film Festival is set to return on Tuesday (October 1) coincides with the announcement that the inaugural event, and its creator Scots Radio, have been nominated in the prestigious Scots Language Awards.

The festival is the brainchild of Scots Radio director Frieda Morrison, also a Scots Language Awards nominee, who created the unique platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

Entries on this year’s theme, “Jist Faar I Bide”, are invited from individuals, schools and community groups representing as diverse a range of backgrounds as possible, with Doric as the common thread.

Participants need not be experienced film-makers as there will be the opportunity to learn key skills at free training sessions across the North-east.

Once again, the festival will feature three categories - schools, community groups and individuals with a £500 top prize to be awarded in each category.

Commenting on plans for this year, Frieda Morrison said that after the success of the inaugural festival, they were delighted to be launching a new competition.

Film entries should be no more than five minutes in duration, with all text and dialogue in Doric. Completed entries must be received by April 30 next year.

An awards ceremony will be held on June 30.