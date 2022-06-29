Doric Film Festival celebrates 'A Sense O Time'

Winners at the third annual Doric Film Festival

The third annual Doric Film Festival invited individuals, groups and schools to create short films celebrating the richness and diversity of the area on the theme: “A Sense O Time.”

A total of 14, five-minute entries covered a diverse range of angles and celebrated many aspects of North east life through comedy, nostalgia and celebration.

The winning submissions were screened during a finale event at The Barn, Banchory which was attended by a range of filmmakers and guests.

The event also featured the special showing of a film by writer and director Mike Gibb about the life of Aberdeen opera singer, Mary Garden.

The acclaimed Doric Film Festival, which is supported by the Scottish Government, is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio Director Frieda Morrison who created the platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

Frieda Morrison said: “Every year we are humbled and inspired by the creativity of our entrants and this year was no exception.

“We received some lovely films again in this year, some of which are very moving and all of which have been made with care and enthusiasm.

"The Doric Film Festival now has an established and much anticipated place on the events calendar, resulting in some folk coming back each year with a different film – and even more ability.”

Winning the schools’ section this year were pupils from Mearns Academy with a look at Lewis Grassic Gibbon and in the individual film makers’ category, joint winners were Doric Film Festival veteran Charlie Abel with a film looking at the history of Aberdeen’s Trinity Hall scripted by Albert Thomson, and Seamus Logan’s “Far His I Time Geen” starring Broadsea resident, Margaret Scott.

Doric TV took top honours in the group section with a film entitled: “Doric Future” and new this year was a special award from The Doric Board, made to Torry’s Big Noise for a film showcasing the organisation’s activities.

The Doric Film Festival is supported by David Brown (Fochabers), DM Carnegie, The Doric Board, Fettercairn Burns Club, The Grassic Gibbon Centre, Jim Brown (Fettercairn), Laurencekirk Rotary, Lochter Activity Centre, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders Ltd, The Press & Journal, Scots Radio, The Scottish Government, and The William Grant Foundation.

To find out more, visit: www.doricfilmfestival.com or www.facebook.com/doricfilmfestival

Scots Radio was established in 2013, releasing monthly one-hour episodes and regular quality video content.

It has been nominated five times for an ‘excellence’ award at the Celtic Media Festival and was named as a winner in 2021.