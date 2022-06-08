Dr Jenna Ross receives OBE

Dr Jenna Ross received her OBE for her contribution to science and agriculture.

Growing up in Tarland, farming was in Dr Ross’ blood and her interest in agriculture started at an early age on the family farm. However, science didn’t come naturally to her at first.

Dr Ross explains: “When I was at school, I found myself failing my way through my standard grade chemistry class however my teacher at the time, a lovely lady called Dr Campbell, gave me extra tuition during lunchtimes.

"If it hadn’t been for her extra support, I might not be where I am today.

"That one person changed my career path.

"She turned something I hated into something I loved, and for that, I am incredibly grateful.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to Dr Campbell and to all the amazing teachers, lecturers, mentors, champions, friends and of course my family, who have supported me along my journey.

"I hope that in the work that I do, I am that same champion for others in agriculture and science.

"I am particularly passionate about encouraging the next generation in STEM subjects and showcasing the wide range of career opportunities which are available within agriculture and science.”

She continued: “The north east is a fantastic place for educational opportunities with great schools and two world-class universities.

"I was fortunate enough to attend Aboyne Academy where I was supported and encouraged to pursue science.

"I have completed a first-class degree and MBA at Robert Gordon University and my PhD and Post-Doctoral training in Environmental Science at the University of Aberdeen.

"I chose to do my MBA with Robert Gordon University through distance learning while I was working internationally simply because the quality of the Aberdeen education is world class.

“I am hugely shocked and massively honoured to receive an OBE and I look forward to using it to help champion career opportunities in agriculture and science.”

Professor George Boyne, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, welcomed the news of Dr Ross' appointment as an OBE and congratulated her on the recognition of her academic work.

He said: "This is great news for Dr Ross, and I am delighted that her outstanding contribution to agriculture and science has been recognised in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Birthday Honours.

"I know the University community will be very pleased that Dr Ross has been recognised for her work."

Head of the School of Biological Sciences Professor Graeme Paton said: “Dr Ross remains closely linked to the school and is able to guide us on aspects of graduate attributes.

"She has always been an outstanding networker and highlights the value of a PhD both in academia and the more applied industries.