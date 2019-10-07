Dragon gets a birthday surprise from Deeside

A Deeside company has taken part in 60th birthday celebrations for Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

The retail tycoon, who has made a comeback in the current series, was given a surprise ‘present’ from winners of his “Small Business Sunday” competition.

Tarland-based Tillycroy Support Services were among the firms wishing him well with owner Alister Clark and others contributing to sponsoring 70 bespoke sharing hampers for staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which Theo has supported over the last 10 years.

He said that, as a business, they were more than delighted to contribute to such a worthy cause.

Last year Theo officially endorsed Tillycroy by raising its profile among his 500,000 Twitter followers.

Mr Clark tweeted the entreprenenur about his firm during Small Business Sunday in November, 2017, in which the training organisation was named a winner.

He has met the tycoon over the last two years and has continued support from the SBS network.

Small Business Sunday is a weekly initiative set up by Theo in 2010.