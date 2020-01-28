Drumoak Post Office reopens

A village post office in Deeside has reopened its doors.

Drumoak has a service again after it closed suddenly in November.

Post Office officials insisted at the time the shutdown was temporary and they were committed to providing facilities in the village.

The branch reopened on January 20, run by Anne Donald.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that post office services have been restored to Drumoak.

“We know how important a post office is to a local community.

“Customers will be able to send and collect their mail as well as carry out their everyday banking at the counter during the week.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “Closures due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ can quite often spell the end for services in rural areas.

“Peterculter and Banchory are just too far to go to obtain vital post office facilities.

“Access to cash is still a must for small businesses, charities, and those who don’t want to use the host of digital platforms banks are driving all of us towards.”

Commenting, Banchory and Mid Deeside Councillor Ann Ross said: “As a councillor for a neighbouring ward whose constituents rely upon, and a customer of the Drumoak Post office, I am delighted that it has reopened.

“When village shops and other infrastructure are disappearing from our villages, it is an important resource for the communities of Crathes, Durris and Drumoak who rely upon it.”