Drumoak pub plans recommended for approval

Plans to create a new pub in Drumoak could be served consent by local councillors next week.

A renewal of planning permission originally granted back in 2012 and again in 2016 is being sought by The Firm Of The Irvine Arms of Drumoak.

It wants to create a replacement pub for the village with associated staff accommodation, new access, car parking and landscaping on a plot of overgrown land to the west of Keithmuir Gardens.

The business says the proposal would provide a replacement for the former Irvine Arms which did not benefit from passing trade and was located on a constrained site which ruled out extending that building.

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will hear on Tuesday that planners are recommending approval despite two objections.

Those representations say the proposed premises would be in close proximity to a quiet neighbourhood and would lead to disturbance, destruction of natural habitat and could have an impact on drainage.

No council services or consultees have objected to the proposals, however environmental health has requested that conditions relating to noise from the development, the formation of an acoustic barrier and restriction on delivery times are introduced as part of any consent.

In a report to committee, planners state: “It is reasonable to conclude that the proposed development remains acceptable.”

However, it is accepted that due to a change in the local development plan since the previous approval, the proposal does not accord with Policy R2 Housing and employment development elsewhere in the countryside.

Planners continue: “Given consideration to the appropriate siting of the proposal and benefits the development could serve the community, and the previous consents on the site, it is considered that the proposal can be supported as a departure from the current LDP.”