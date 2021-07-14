DSSB superfast broadband rollout eases Aberdeenshire lockdown burden

Engineers from Openreach laid more than 2500 km of cable across the region.

When the programme first began in April 2014, only one in four Aberdeenshire households and businesses were scheduled to get fibre broadband from a commercial provider.

Many of the properties reached in its final year – including communities like Denside of Durris – can connect to ultrafast, full fibre technology.

Robert Thorburn, Partnership Director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “This has been a great partnership, going much further than planned and reaching many thousands of homes which might otherwise have struggled through the pandemic. Good connectivity has never been more important, and the huge expansion of the fibre network leaves a strong legacy to build on, including the deployment of 4G services in remote areas.