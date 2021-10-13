Duo defeat gruelling Beast Race to help people with migraine

Conner (left) and Graham took part in the event to raise money for The Migraine Trust.

The pair faced huge obstacles, icy water and thick mud to raise funds for The Migraine Trust, the UK’s leading charity supporting people affected by migraine.

Conner, a 23-year-old photography student, knows first-hand the serious impact that this often misunderstood condition can have on a person’s life.

He lives with chronic migraine which results in him having 15 or more headache days each month, with at least eight of those being migraine attacks.

Migraine is a severe and painful long-term health condition affecting 10 million in the UK and is ranked as the third biggest cause of years lived with a disability. People with the condition have migraine attacks, which can be a whole body experience.

Conner said: “Myself and Graham decided to take part in the Beast Race to raise funds for The Migraine Trust as I have suffered from Chronic Migraines since my early teenage years and I believe that The Migraine trust can one day help find the cure for Migraine.

"The beast race was an incredible experience and I am grateful for everyone who has sponsored myself and Graham to do it, living with migraine I appreciate all the hard work that The Migraine Trust undertakes to make living with migraine more manageable and knowing that there is someone there that can help."

Graham, who works with Conner at a local petrol station, said: "We did this to raise money for Conner as he suffers from Chronic Migraines. Even though I had improved my fitness I knew this would be a big challenge for me, for me it wasn't about a good time, it was about finishing and proving to myself I could do it and help raise funds for The Migraine Trust."

Rob Music, Chief Executive of The Migraine Trust, said: “We are in awe and so grateful to Conner and Graham for taking on the immense challenge of the Beast Race to help people affected by migraine."