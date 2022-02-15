East Cairngorms steadily climbing as the destination for walkers and hikers

Whether it be for a short low incline walk from Braemar or Ballater, or whole weekends hiking in the hills, the East Cairngorms is on track to becoming the ultimate adventure destination.

Often not included as a tourist hot spot for those ‘bagging Munros’; the East Cairngorms offers a real escape with its numerous and often quieter routes than some of the better-known hiking destinations. The locals say it is one of Scotland’s best kept secrets.

The ease of access to walks of all levels – including numerous Munros - makes it an attractive option for families, retirees, and weekend amblers; as well as experienced hikers looking for new challenges and less explored routes.

Ballater, Braemar and the surrounding villages have witnessed a surge of UK based visitors coming in search of more wild outdoor time.

Cranford Guest House is right in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

Allan Murdoch, Braemar local and long-standing member of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said: “The feel of East Cairngorms is quite a bit wilder than the west, which has been very geared towards tourism for a long time. I think it appeals that you can get away from it all here; often walking for hours without meeting anyone. We also tend to get a lot drier weather this side!”

With half-term around the corner, the East Cairngorms is the perfect place to get children outdoors and into nature.

Allan continued: “It is a great place to spend quality family time, outdoors, exploring together and spotting wildlife. In the winter it is brilliant with kids because you can be safely hiking one day, then the next, drive 10 to 40 minutes (depending where you start) up the road to Glenshee – Scotland’s biggest ski resort and the kids can learn to ski. The snow machine means there is always enough to learn on.”

There’s also plenty of options for food and refreshments in the villages – one of which is The Bothy in Braemar that sits alongside Braemar Mountain Sports shop. (There is a sister business The Bothy in Ballater).

Karen Bruce who runs The Bothy said: “We’ve noticed way more people out and about all year round – more than there used to be. We’re busier than we’ve ever been this January. We get a whole mixture of folk in for food – lots of people come here for family walks and stop off with us for lunch. We also get the more serious mountain hikers coming in for breakfast after they’ve been camping in the hills.”

Many locals have settled in the area because of their own love for the hills, and through their businesses seek to share their knowledge and passion with visitors.

Sarah Hubbard is one such local who runs Cranford Guest House with her husband who is also on the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team.

She said: “We’re so lucky in our positioning - being right in the heart of the national park you have beauty in every direction.

“We’re passionate about the outdoors and are very familiar with the local routes so we love helping our guests tailor their routes over breakfast and send them off ordinate survey maps and guidebooks.”

To capitalise on this adventure destination, a new campaign, Imagine More, to promote tourism in the East Cairngorms was launched recently by Ballater Business Association (BBA) and Braemar Tourism Group (BTG).