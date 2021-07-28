Electric cars converge on Alford this weekend

Privately owned cars and vans will stand alongside new cars from many manufacturers at the event.

Privately owned cars and vans will stand alongside new cars from many manufacturers including Tesla Audi, Jaguar, Renault, Nissan, MG, Kia and others.

Enthusiastic owners of electric cars from the early models to the latest will share their experiences of real life with an electric car while representatives of local car dealerships will show off the latest developments of a motor industry currently undergoing the greatest revolution since the invention of the internal combustion engine.

Museum assistant curator and events manager, Neil Thomson, is delighted at the response of both the public and dealers to bringing along their cars and sharing information with visitors.

The EV Expo is a great opportunity for interested potential EV owners to see a range of makes and models.

He said: “This event ran for the first time in 2018 with just private owners.

“Visitors were full of praise for the opportunity to learn what life is like with the new technology, at that time in its infancy. In 2019 Tesla came along with the then new Model 3 and that attracted a lot of interest. Having had to cancel last year due to Covid-19 we had planned a gentle return for 2021.

“EV Expo at GTM this weekend is the best opportunity yet for interested potential EV owners to see a range of makes and models all in one place while being able to talk to current owners about living with them in the real world.

"There will also be expert input from well know electric car rally star Chris Ramsay and commentary from Andrew Martin to keep the day flowing.”

Enthusiastic owners will share their experiences of real life with an electric car

Museum curator Mike Ward has long been an advocate of what he calls ‘a transport revolution’

He said: “The museum has a very important responsibility to educate, inform and entertain” he enthuses “that is why two of our key exhibitions are ‘It’s electric’, which celebrates the life of Aberdeen’s own pioneer of EV technology, Robert Davidson, and our ‘Probing the Future’ exhibition which uses the past to show how the future will be with electric and autonomous vehicles.

“EV Expo is a way in which we can help bring that future to life for drivers in the North-East of Scotland. They can come along on Sunday and look closely at the vehicles and with the opportunity to ask questions, the answers to which will enable them to make the change to electric how and when will best suit themselves.

"This is a unique approach of which GTM is rightly proud and which we are pleased bring back this year with very high COVID care standards. This means that we will be unable to offer rides, as previously, but vehicles will circulate our track gently from time to time to demonstrate how different our roads could sound after 2030. Once again GTM is probing the future!”

To attend EV Expo at GTM you must book in advance by visiting www.gtm.org.uk where you will find the options to bring your own electric vehicle, to visit just EV Expo or to include it in your visit to the museum itself.