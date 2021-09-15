Endurance cyclist Josh Quigley to make new charity attempt

Josh is planning to cycle an average of 320 miles each day on a route between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms.

Josh’s bid will take place from September 13 - 20, and an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ adjudicator will officially confirm Josh’s record at Braemar Highland Games Park.

Josh’s new attempt will aim to raise £10,000 for a charity called Feeding Communities, which was founded by Thomas Franks – Josh’s main sponsor – through the Thomas Franks Foundation.

Josh’s previous bid raised more than £10,000 for Arthritis Action, and he’s hoping to raise the same (if not more) this time around for Feeding Communities.

Feeding Communities is dedicated to ending food poverty.

It has delivered around 900,000 free, fresh meals to charities, community initiatives and the NHS.

After suffering a severe knee injury, Josh was forced to abandon his bid earlier this year – five days in and with 1,215 miles completed.

Since then Josh, who turned 29 at the start of September, has undergone intensive rehabilitation and recovery.

He said: “I’m excited to get back out on my bike and get this record set.

“This challenge has been hanging over me since injury forced me to pull out of the last attempt. But I’m fit, focused, and ready to get the job done.

"I can’t tell you how much the support I got from the local communities along my route meant to me and the amount of motivation and determination it inspired. It would mean the world if those people were around to cheer me on during this attempt too.”

David Geddes, President of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, said: “We look forward to welcoming Josh to the home of the Braemar Gathering.

"We wish Josh every success and hope his name can be added to the history books in keeping with our tradition of breaking sporting records.”

To donate to Josh’s fundraiser for Feeding Communities, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/josh-quigley7dayrecord2