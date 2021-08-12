Energy company's donation helps fund the vital work of North-east children's charity

Susan Crighton, Carol Munro and Charlie Dog with the £16,000 donation from CNOOC International. (Photo: Abermedia/Michal Wachucik)

Charlie House will use the £16,000 donation to support babies, children and young people with complex needs and life limiting conditions and their families.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “In the region of 1,800 children in Grampian have a life shortening condition. When time is short it is more important than ever to be able to make the most of it.

“Our activities give the families the chance to make precious memories together.”

She added: “Our activities and services are provided to the families free of charge. We want to be sure there are no barriers to families accessing the vital support we provide.

"This donation from CNOOC International will help to ensure that families have the chance to take part in activities with the knock-on effect of reducing isolation and providing opportunities for them to build peer support networks.”

Charlie House’s services include activity clubs, siblings’ clubs, support from the Charlie House Community Nurse, one-to-one emotional and practical support from the Children & Family Support Manager.

Many of the services have been operating virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charlie House has a range of fundraising activities including The Big Build Appeal, a public campaign to raise £8 million for a specialist support centre in the grounds of Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital. As well as family accommodation, the state-of-the-art building will feature a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, star room, for end-of-life care & bereavement, outdoor play area and sensory gardens, as well as adaptable meeting space and office space for the Charlie House team and medical staff.

Carol Munro, CNOOC International’s GM human resources and administration, said: “Our support of Charlie House reflects the importance we place on the work they do supporting families with children with complex needs, many of whom have been hardest hit by recent events.”