Enjoy Alford and Donside with exciting new website and App

The project was initiated by Donside Community Council in the aftermath of the Covid 19 lockdown when funding was offered from Aberdeenshire Council’s Phoenix Fund to help communities in their recovery. A working group of local business and community leaders had the vision of delivering a long-lasting legacy by creating a communication platform to enable all the many groups, businesses and visitor attractions of the area to showcase what they do to both local residents and visitors to the area.

Additional funding was sought and provided by The National Lottery Community Fund, Aberdeenshire Council’s Area Committee Fund and Aberdeenshire Charities Trust. This has enabled the new high-quality website and app to be made available free of charge to all participating community groups and businesses for a total of three years which, in the light of current cost of living increase and financial pressures on businesses, could not have come at a better time.

Local girl Jenny Morley, supported by Vivien Rae of Evoke Marketing, has been very busy gathering all the content for the new website, which first launched in December. The app has just been approved is now available as a free download on mobile devices from the Apple and Google stores.

Jenny Morley shows off the newly launched app with Nicola Sedgwick welcoming one of the early participants, Gordon Gunn of Bridgeton Bookkeeping, Alford

Project leaders Nicola Sedgwick and Kevin McCormick are delighted that the app is now live in time for the tourist season.

“Donside Community Council is very keen to help local organisations recover from the very tough past two years” says Nicola, who was Chair when the project launched, “so we successfully applied to Aberdeenshire Council’s Phoenix Fund to initiate a recovery project. Retired marketing professional Kevin offered to help and we then approached Scottish based ‘ourcommunityhub.com’ who have created very successful community communication websites and apps around Scotland, including those at Stonehaven, Huntly and Banff and Macduff.”

“Alford and Donside is an exciting place to live and visit right now” enthuses Kevin “I have been here for over 40 years and everyday learn something new about the area. If you live locally and commute it can be easy to drive past businesses which you don’t know exist yet the skills available in the area are tremendous. This exercise has also revealed some amazing local community organisations, from bell ringing to young engineers, photography to pilates and just about everything in between for all ages.

“I am especially excited about the growing level of visitor attractions in Donside, including our award-winning Grampian Transport Museum, our ‘A’ listed Alford Heritage Museum, the internationally famous Lonach Highland Games, Haughton Park, Alford Golf Club, the planned restoration of Alford Valley Community Railway, riverside walks, drives and trails and much more.