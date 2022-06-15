Entries open for Tom’s Cairn 10k and 5k races

The 10k trail race is in its sixth year, while a 5k event, open to all including under 16s, was added in 2017.

The Tom's Cairn 10K Trail Race is a fundraiser for Finzean School and Ballogie Nursery, organised by the Parent Council. Funds from this event will go towards teaching materials and subsidising educational trips.

The trail race will start at Birse and Feughside Parish Church, at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 11, while the 5k race, and an additional primary kids race, will start shortly after.

The fourth Tom’s Cairn 10k, 5k and primary kids races will be held in Finzean on Sunday, September 11.

Race organiser and school parent, Sally Wallis, said: “It was fantastic to hold the event again last year following the covid-cancelled event in 2020, and we hope to see a strong turnout again this year.

"Participants of all three races can expect beautiful scenery and a lively community spirit – and with our 5k event we’re pleased to be catering for a larger audience and the growing number of secondary school-aged runners throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond who are not old enough for the 10k race.

“The 10k trail race follows a hilly course, on tracks and woodland trails around Finzean Estate.

"It’s certainly an event for all abilities though, and we encourage entries from those wishing to walk or jog the route.

The races feature stunning views along the routes

"Enter online at www.tomscairntrailrace.com - entry for the 10k and 5k is £10, or £13 on the day if numbers allow.

"The 10k race is open to those aged 16 and over.

"There will be some great prizes, as well as free tea and cake for every competitor at the finish.”

The 5k secondary race and primary kids races will set off just after the Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race, from a location near the church which will be signposted on the day.

Dogs will be allowed but must be kept on leads at all times, and the organisers ask that dogs are kept well away from race competitors.

Parking and toilet facilities will be available at the start, within the Church grounds.