Entries pour in for the Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally

The popular rally, which has raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities since it was first held 25 years ago, will again be held at Milton of Crathes on Sunday, May 29. The main beneficiary of this year’s event will be Clan Cancer Support, which provides comfort, support and information, for anyone, of any age, affected by cancer.

However, as in previous years, a sum will also be set aside specifically for local Deeside charities.

“The rally has attracted around 300-350 vintage and classic cars and motorcycles in previous years and this year registrations for more than 150 vehicles have been received in the first few days since applications opened,” said rally secretary, Rotarian Neil Booth.

The rally has been running for 25 years and is always a popular day out.

“The response has been tremendous and indicates how much exhibitors have been missing the opportunity of showing off their vintage vehicles to the public over the past two years.”

Clan Cancer Support has recently opened a new support and wellbeing centre at Bridge Street, Banchory, and is committed to providing local support in the Deeside area for anyone affected by cancer.

“Clan Cancer Support is delighted to have been chosen as the main beneficiary for this year’s Crathes Rally,” said Mike Wilson, from Friends of Clan Deeside. “We look forward to this iconic event returning to the Deeside calendar and everyone having a fun day out.”

Main sponsor of this year’s event is Ssangyong car dealers, Station Garage, who have garages/showrooms in both Torphins and Aberdeen.

“Station Garage has supported the Crathes Rally every year since it started 25 years ago and we’re delighted to have the opportunity of becoming main sponsor this year in support of such a deserving charity as Clan,” said general manager Kenny Cruickshank.

In addition to the spectacle of hundreds of vehicles of a bygone age, the event will include a variety of other attractions, including childrens’ entertainment, music and international food stalls.

“It will be a great day out for all the family and the opportunity to support deserving charities,” said Mr Booth.

The event regularly raises £7000-£8000 for charity and is one of the Rotary Club’s main fundraisers of the year.