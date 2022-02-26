Event volunteers sought to support Friends of CLAN Deeside

Friends of CLAN Deeside volunteers in action.

No experience is required just a friendly face and individuals who are willing to help run a stall, serve teas/coffees, marshal at an event or sell raffle tickets, etc.

Mike Wilson, from the charity, said: “Friends of CLAN Deeside’s sole purpose is championing the CLAN support and wellbeing centre in Bridge Street, Banchory.

"We have a dual purpose of raising awareness of the centre throughout Deeside as a local support facility for anyone affected by cancer and to raise some funds to assist CLAN is providing these services locally.

"We have a number of events planned in 2022, and we’re looking for local volunteers willing to add their name to our Friends of CLAN Deeside events volunteer list.

"There is no commitment required or committee to join. We will simply keep a list of event volunteers, and as and when we need some help (e.g. helping for an hour with a stall, spreading the word about an event), you’ll get an email from us.

"If you can help great, if not that’s fine too. We have a committee of volunteers already, so this isn’t about helping organise any events, simply providing some ‘on the day’ support if you are available.”

To sign up to the Friends of CLAN Deeside events volunteer list email [email protected] or phone/text Mike on 07585 793 656.