Extra help to stay warm this winter

The payments are triggered according to temperatures recorded by local weather stations.

DWP’s Cold Weather Payments are an automatic bank top-up of £25.

The payments are triggered to eligible households when the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, zero degrees C or below over seven consecutive days at the weather station linked to an eligible person’s postcode.

The UK Government paid out almost £100 million in Cold Weather Payments last year between November 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Department for Work and Pensions Lords Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott said: “These additional payments provide support every year to help people experiencing the coldest weather, without anyone needing to lift a finger.

“Cold Weather Payments can be triggered right through to the end of March, giving people facing disproportionately cold weather that extra reassurance over the chillier months.”

The postcodes triggered this winter so far are:

Braemar - AB35-36, PH10-11, PH18 (21/12/2021 - 28/12/2021 and 02/01/2022 - 08/01/2022) Aboyne - AB30-34, AB38, AB51-55, DD8-9 (16/12/2021 - 22/12/2021)

That’s an estimated 13,000 Cold Weather Payments so far to around 11,000 eligible claimants.