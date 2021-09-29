Extraordinary feats of record cyclist around north east congratulated at Holyrood

Josh set a new record for greatest distance cycled in a week.

Josh Quigley set a new record for greatest distance cycled in a week, on 80-mile laps between Aberdeen and the Cairngorms, finishing in Banchory on Monday.

He broke Australian pro-cyclist Jack Thompson's record by clocking up 2,179.66 miles.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has lodged a Scottish Parliament motion celebrating that achievement, which has been backed by politicians across the Holyrood spectrum.

Scottish Conservative Mr Burnett said: “Josh has had a storied career and is already a record holder on the North Coast 500.

“Despite some serious accidents along the way, he has never let adversity get the better of him.

“There was a great turnout to meet Josh in Banchory after he received the certificate from Guinness World Records.

“He took so much time with young people and has hopefully inspired a generation of cyclists with his extraordinary feats.”

Josh’s first Guinness World Record attempt aimed to raise £10,000 for Arthritis Action just three months after 40mph crash and being diagnosed with arthritis.

Josh was involved in a 40-mph cycling accident while winter training in Dubai, which saw him hospitalised with a broken arm, shoulder, collarbone, pelvis, spine, pubic bone and four ribs.

But that’s not all: In 2019, Josh was hit by a car in a near-fatal 70-mph accident during his round-the-world cycling challenge.

Yet, fighting back against the odds, Josh recovered and just nine months later went on to set the North Coast 500 record.

As a thank you, Josh used that record attempt to raise over £5,000 for the Baylor Scott & White Medical Centre in Temple, Texas, where he received life-saving intensive care treatment and rehabilitation.

To date, Josh has raised a total of £10,295.

To donate to Josh’s fundraiser for Arthritis Action, please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joshquigley7daycyclingworldrecord