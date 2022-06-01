Family bike trails approved at Cairngorm Mountain

Plans for three interlinked mountain bike trails and a conveyor belt uplift system have been agreed.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) Planning Committee approved the plans submitted by Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd for the three interlinked mountain bike trails and the installation of a conveyor belt uplift system.

The development – aimed at families – will be situated within the lowest area of the ski resort, between the Day Lodge and the Mid-Station. Resort managers have been working with Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBS) in pulling together their plans for the new the attraction, with tracks to suit beginners and intermediate riders, offering families a new experience on purpose built trails.

Planning Officer Stephanie Wade said: “This application involves the provision of mountain biking trail facilities within the National Park and landscape and environmental impacts are acceptable subject to some refinements being agreed. Overall, the development is considered to comply with the relevant policies of the Cairngorms National Park Local Development Plan 2021, and there are no material considerations which would warrant the refuse of planning permission.”