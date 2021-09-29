Family’s Walk of Hope fundraiser success

Laura, Moira and Sarah at Cambus o'May bridge

Last month, the family of Andrew Mackie who died from a brain tumour in February 2003, aged 44, took part in an eight-mile return walk along the old railway line from Dinnet to Cambus o’May.

The family’s target was £300 but have so far have raised an amazing £1,135.

Andrew started having seizures in August 1999.

In February 2000 he was sent to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a biopsy which revealed he had a grade 4 (high-grade) astrocytoma brain tumour.

Andrew underwent radiotherapy for six weeks, but a year or so later he started to deteriorate again. Another scan revealed the tumour was growing.

In January 2002 Andrew underwent surgery but it was too risky to remove the whole tumour.

After a year Andrew’s condition deteriorated further so he was given palliative chemotherapy.

His daughter Sarah Mackie explained: “It was the last thing they could offer him, and my dad was like, ‘well I'm taking it, I'll try anything at this precise moment’.”

Andrew sadly passed away in 2003.

Sarah and her sister Laura McAvoy took part in the walk with their mother Moira.

Sarah continued: “It was a great day. My sister’s husband and their three children joined us at the half-way point, as well as Mum’s oldest sister and her husband.

"At the end of the walk, my mum’s best friend was there to greet us with her grandson.

"That was lovely and I think it made the walk even better.

“It was an emotional day but important to raise awareness about the devastation that brain tumours cause.

"Our family has been through a lot but this was really positive.”

Sarah added: “We are all totally shocked and overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and kindness for sponsoring us for this worthwhile cause.”