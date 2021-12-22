Festival de Noël gives £20k boost to Braemar

Fireworks rounded off the festival (Pic: Braemar Festival de Noël)

The festival featured workshops with local artisan makers and festive food, drink and craft fairs, with a spectacular fireworks display rounding off proceedings on Sunday night.

It is estimated that the event boosted the local economy to the tune of £20,000 — with local retailers and hospitality businesses enjoying a busy weekend.

The festival marked the final major event of the year from St Margaret’s Braemar with a packed programme of arts, music and exhibitions in planning for 2022.

The packed programme included a concert at St Margaret's (Pic: Braemar Festival de Noël)

Organiser Colin Hunter said: “Braemar’s first Festival de Noël was a great success — with events for all the family to enjoy in the run up to Christmas.

“The village really came to life, with so many visitors in town enjoying the festivities.

“Saturday’s concert was a really magical night in the candlelit surrounds of St Margaret’s and there’s nothing like choirs and a brass band to lift the Christmas spirit. A really busy market day was rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday night.”

Colin added: “Thanks to everyone involved in the festival — we’re already looking forward to next year’s!”