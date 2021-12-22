Festival de Noël gives £20k boost to Braemar
Braemar’s new Festival de Noël – which took place from December 10-12 – saw visitors descend on the Deeside village for a fantastic weekend of music, events and Christmas shopping.
The festival featured workshops with local artisan makers and festive food, drink and craft fairs, with a spectacular fireworks display rounding off proceedings on Sunday night.
It is estimated that the event boosted the local economy to the tune of £20,000 — with local retailers and hospitality businesses enjoying a busy weekend.
The festival marked the final major event of the year from St Margaret’s Braemar with a packed programme of arts, music and exhibitions in planning for 2022.
Organiser Colin Hunter said: “Braemar’s first Festival de Noël was a great success — with events for all the family to enjoy in the run up to Christmas.
“The village really came to life, with so many visitors in town enjoying the festivities.
“Saturday’s concert was a really magical night in the candlelit surrounds of St Margaret’s and there’s nothing like choirs and a brass band to lift the Christmas spirit. A really busy market day was rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display on Sunday night.”
Colin added: “Thanks to everyone involved in the festival — we’re already looking forward to next year’s!”
The Festival is a joint venture between St Margaret’s Braemar, The Ghillie’s Larder, Braemar Highland Games Centre, Braemar Village Hall and Braemar Tourism Group, supported by local volunteers.