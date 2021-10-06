Finalists announced for Scottish Men's Shed of the Year 2021

Aboyne & District Men's Shed and Westhill & District Men's Shed are in the running for the award.

The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) has announced the top five Scottish Sheds, shortlisted by the SMSA's Board of Trustees, for this prestigious award that recognises and rewards the contribution and impact that they make to society.

Aboyne & District Men's Shed and Westhill & District Men's Shed have made the shortlist.

Stuart Ellis, a Trustee of Westhill and District Men’s Shed, said: “We are thrilled, immensely honoured and thankful to the SMSA Trustees for shortlisting our Shed for this award.

“The amount of effort freely given by our members to help and support our community, and each other, has been truly inspirational as demonstrated by our recent award of the Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

"During the year, we have also completed the fit out of an extension to the Shed, with all work carried out by our members.

"Re-organisation of the workshops and social area has provided more space in each area, allowing us the opportunity to add more services and activities to our already busy programme and accept more new members.”

Jason Schroeder, SMSA’s Executive Officer, said: “The SMSA is delighted to have received such an excellent response, and an incredibly high standard of applications, for this year's awards."It is inspiring to read about the life-changing impact Sheds are having in their localities and these awards recognise and reward this work being carried out by vital volunteers across Scotland who are striving to improve the health and wellbeing of men over the age of 18."

The awards event will take place virtually on Zoom again this year and will coincide with the Association’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday, November 4, 10am to 1pm.

The winner will receive the esteemed targe trophy – designed and collectively created by the SMSA and several Sheds - to display at their Shed for a year on top of a cash prize and other goodies. The public have until midnight on Sunday, October 17 to vote to crown their winner.