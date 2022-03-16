Fire breaks out at Braemar Lodge Hotel

The fire broke out at Braemar Lodge Hotel earlier this morning.

Six fire engines have been sent to the hotel after the blaze broke out shortly after 7.30 this morning (Wednesday).

There are no details of any casualties as of yet.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.45am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.

“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”

Online learning will be taking place at Braemar Primary School as a result of the fire.