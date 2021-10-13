First Braemar Folk Festival hailed a success

Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl performed at St Margaret's (Photo: Cameron Grant, Braemar Folk Festival)

Friday night’s mainstage concert at St Margaret’s from folk legend Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl was a special and intimate occasion, while Project Smok brought the house down on Saturday with an energetic and varied set.

Pub and cafe venues across the village were full to the rafters with audiences enjoying sessions from the Tom Campbell Trio and Chloe Bryce, Megan MacDonald and Luc McNally, who also ran instrumental workshops in the Highland Games Centre.

The family friendly weekend gave festival go-ers the opportunity to learn something new at the workshops from tutors who are masters in their craft as well as participate in the festival themselves at the jam sessions.

Workshop in Braemar Highland Games Centre (Photo:Cameron Grant, Braemar Folk Festival)

Discussions are already underway for an enhanced programme for the 2022 event with further details to follow soon.

Commenting after her Friday night performance, Peggy Seeger said: “It has been fantastic – the people who came to the concert were just so wonderful.”

Ewan Baird from Project Smok said: “Braemar Folk Festival was the best weekend of live music we’ve enjoyed in a long time.