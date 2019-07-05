Floral beauty at memorial gardens

Flowerbeds designed by Banchory pupils have been planted at the town’s Gordon Highlander Memorial.

The colourful project - the idea of Chris Collins, Legion Scotland Banchory branch vice-chairman - was to mark the centenary of the end of WW1.

Winning designs were made by Lewis Glass, Robbie Birss, Rory Pritchett, all in S2 at Banchory Academy, and Cameron Hepburn, who is in S4.

Chris said they were delighted with flowerbeds, which were recently completed.

The project started about a year ago with the aim of marking the end of WWI and involving local pupils.

Chris explained: “We wanted all three local schools involved in designing the memorial flowerbeds at the Gordons Memorial so as to keep it alive for the younger generation.

“It’s worked out well because it’s the centenary of the official end of WW1 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

“We had the gardens planted at the beginning of June and this is the end result and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

He said the project was important in involving younger members of the community, adding: “That’s what it’s all about.

“We are the guardians of the Legion and it’s the younger generation who are the future and we have to keep that interest in the armed forces. This is one way of doing it.”

The flowerbeds were planted by Aberdeenshire Council gardeners Allan Paul and Tom Kelley.

They said they had thoroughly enjoyed being involved in the memorial project.

Allan was amazed at the interest from passers-by.

He said: “People were stopping their cars and coming across and congratulating us on how impressive it looked.”

Tom added that they were proud to take part.

He said: “It was thoroughly enjoyable and it was nice to be involved in something we don’t normally do.”

Each of the schools received a cheque for £100 for its funds and winning designers a £20 book token.