Florist grows her business

A Deeside-based florist is investing in expanding the business across all of Scotland’s major cities.

Emma Massie, owner of Alternative Florist near Aboyne, has recently funded new company livery and revamped her website to showcase the range of displays designed for the commercial sector.

With a team of six, Alternative Florist travels throughout Scotland regularly changing displays for a host of commercial facilities including corporate headquarters, hotels, restaurants, bars and shopping malls.

The firm designs bespoke luxury silk floral displays tailored to match the ambience of each establishment.

By making a significant investment, the company has recently updated its branding and livery on its small fleet of vans and cars and has just launched its newly-revamped website www.aflorist.co.uk.

It has clients in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Dundee and Aberdeen, and Alternative Florist is looking at expanding into other parts of Scotland.

Emma said: “From speaking with my customers, I appreciate the positive effect of our floral displays, they add that “wow” factor which helps make my client’s company stand out.”

“I have been running my business successfully for the last 18 years.”

She added: “However, I recognise that how businesses communicate has changed.

“I realise that by embracing digital marketing and updating the brand, we are equipped to expand even further afield.”