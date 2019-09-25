Food festival boost for NE businesses

Thousands recently thronged Cults Academy for the fifth Deeside Local Food Festival.

More than 3000 people of all ages immersed themselves in an enticing array of gastronomic delights, as well as foodie talks, chef demos, workshops and activities, all designed to celebrate the North-east’s thriving food and drink scene.

Featuring more than 70 businesses, over 90% from the local area, the festival was a resounding hit with visitors and businesses alike.

Food and drink producers from across the North-east reported brisk business throughout the day, and revelled in the opportunity to present their products

Such was their popularity, that many of the outlets and stalls sold out.

Festival organiser Rachel Gambro said: “Each year the festival has gone from strength to strength, and this year was no exception.

“From produce stalls to chef demos, every aspect was buzzing, reflecting the strong local appetite for top quality food and drink.

“Feedback from stallholders an visitors alike has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, I’ve already had my first enquiry about next

year, when booking doesn’t open until next year.”

She added: “It’s such a great opportunity for local producers to present their wares to a new and enthusiastic market, and really puts them on the map.

“The many visitors who streamed through our doors soaked up the wonderful atmosphere, created in no small part by a host of local charities and community groups providing lots of fun, family activities, and our superb team of hard-working volunteers.”

VisitScotland regional director Jo Robinson welcomed the lasting legacy of the festival for local businesses.

She said: “Deeside is home to many first-class food and drink producers and experiences.

“The Deeside Local Food Festival is a fantastic asset to the events programme in the North-east, and attracts visitors from far and wide, making a valuable contribution to the visitor experience and the regional economy.

“Visitors spend around a fifth of their holiday budget on eating and drinking when they are on holiday in Scotland, demonstrating the importance of the industry to Scottish tourism.”

Organisers thanked sponsors and all those who had contributed to the festival’s success.

The event was also supported by the Connect Local Regional Food Fund.