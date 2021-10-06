Former Banchory Academy pupil in Scottish Portrait Award finals

Craig in his Bangor studio, with the portrait of Jamie that will feature in the exhibition.

Craig Jefferson’s painting will feature in an exhibition opening in Edinburgh at the end of the month, having made the shortlist of only 30 artists from some 724 entrants.

During lockdown, Craig started to paint portraits of his children.

He said: “It’s not something I had done before, but with nowhere to go and the excitement of something different, the children were happy to sit for me.”

The painting selected for the awards exhibition is of the artist’s eight-year-old son, Jamie.

It is an oil painting, with the artist’s characteristic marks, bright colours and thick layers of paint, with a tenderness that comes from such an in-depth knowledge of the subject.

Craig continued: “Drawing and painting the children was a special experience for me, and one of the few positives to have come from the pandemic. This painting is how I saw Jamie, in that moment, so it is very special and emotional.”

Craig has been living and working in Bangor, Northern Ireland since 2015, having moved there with his family from Edinburgh where he had studied at Edinburgh College of Art.

He has exhibited across the UK and Ireland and has been the recipient of a number of awards.

This isn’t the only family portrait that will feature in an exhibition. Craig’s next solo exhibition at Contemporary Six Gallery in Manchester opens on October 16 and features paintings of Jamie with siblings, Douglas and Annie.

So, what does Jamie think of his portrait reaching the final?

“I’m excited for daddy and hope I can go to Scotland to see the exhibition too,” says Jamie, who is also wondering if he will get a commission on any sales!

The Scottish Portrait Awards exhibition runs in Edinburgh from October 30 to November 27, before moving on to Dumfries and Glasgow.

Craig began his creative career at Leith School of Art, Edinburgh, in 2002 and continued his studies at Edinburgh College of Art where he graduated with an Honours degree in Drawing and Painting.