Fresh police appeal to find Banchory man

Police have made a renewed appeal for help in finding a Banchory man as concern grows for his safety.

David Strachan, 51, was last seen in the town a week ago and is known to have family and friends in Perth.

Officers in the Banchory area are continuing searches and inquiries locally.

They have now made a fresh plea to the public for any information that will help them trace Mr Strachan.

He was last seen by a friend around 9pm on Tuesday, 19 November, in Wilson Road, Banchory.

The missing man is described as white, 5ft 10in in height with short, fair-coloured hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing black jeans, a blue fleece top, a black v-neck jumper and a red shirt.

Inspector Allen Shaw, from Stonehaven Police Station, said: “Although David has been missing before, it has never been for this length of time, so we are becoming increasingly concerned for him as time passes.

“We just want to make sure that he is safe and well.

“We have been carrying out door to door inquiries and viewing CCTV footage to gather more information on where David may have headed to.”

Inspector Shaw added: “Officers led by a specialist search advisor are currently carrying out further searches in the Banchory area to trace David.

“He has been known to sleep rough, so officers are currently carrying out searches in parks and woodland in the local area, in case he has been sleeping there.”

Police have asked residents in Banchory to check their gardens and outbuildings in case Mr Strachan has taken shelter.

Inspector Shaw said: “We know that David has family and friends in Perth and we are liaising with our colleagues in that area who are carrying out further inquiries and searches in case he has travelled to Perth.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen David, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal directly to David himself to contact us, or a member of his family to let us know he is safe.”

Any information can be passed to officers on 101 quoting reference number 2400 of November 21, 2019.