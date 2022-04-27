Full programme of events planned at Alford Heritage Museum

Alford Heritage Museum has opened its doors for the new season.

A successful outdoor market was held on the first Saturday of opening with around 400 people attending the market and museum.

Building upon a busy but shortened opening in 2021, a full programme of visitor activities and events is planned for this year.

This will include car boot sales, outdoor markets, childrens’ craft and story sessions and some special fundraising events looking at the museum collections.

The annual tractor run will also take place with the date and venue to be confirmed at a later date.

Heritage Association Chair Thomas Jackson explained: “This year we plan to encourage more visitors to come to the museum by offering some different types of events and activities.

"Although we expect to attract a good number of tourists, our core audience has always been from Alford and the north east of Scotland.

"People are visiting more local attractions this year and supporting local events. We hope to give them a visit to remember.”

Historic Environment Scotland recently awarded the museum building – the old Alford Auction Mart – A grade listed building status, acknowledging its importance within Scotland’s architectural heritage.

The events run by the museum will help to raise funds towards the conservation of the building and its unique collection.

Some of the events running over the summer include:

Museum Minis – Crafts and storytelling for children (10-11) – May 13/May 20/May 27/June 3 Car Boot Sale - May 15; 10-12pm Secrets of the Museum – looking at special museum objects with a volunteer (11-12.30pm) May 26/June 30/July 28 Museum outdoor market - July 2 Night at the Museum fundraiser - July 22

All events can be booked online via the Events section at www.alfordheritagemuseum.com. Numbers of places are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.