Fun ending to Museum’s ‘surprisingly successful’ season

GTM is getting into the Halloween spirit.

The museum will be open 10am-5pm every day from Thursday, October 14 until Sunday 31 with competitions and quizzes for the children as well as all the exciting exhibits for everyone to enjoy before changes are made over winter ready for 2022.

Curator Mike Ward, who retires at the end of this season, has been delighted with level of visitors to the museum throughout this challenging year.

He said: “Here at GTM we have been tremendously supported by the Government though Museums and Galleries Scotland (MGS).

Witches, wizards and all things spooky are welcome at this time of year!

"Grants have been awarded which have enabled us to ‘grow back betterer’, more resilient to withstand unforeseen circumstances, such as the global pandemic. In the summer, with this support, we were able to offer our Junior Driving School and outdoor play area free, giving many more families a chance to enjoy our facilities.

“For the October school holidays we are again opening every day until October 31st, the end of our 2021 season. With our ever popular ‘tablet tours’ and ‘climb aboard’ exhibits as well as the Halloween themed fun we are looking forward to welcoming many more families over the next two weeks.”