Funding boost for community halls

Members of the Garioch Area Committee agreed to award the money from the Energy Efficiency Fund last week.

Following consideration by Garioch councillors, Ashdale Hall in Westhill will receive £2,720.58 for LED lighting and to upgrade its heating controls.

Area Project Officer Susan Adams told councillors that the Energy Efficiency Fund proved to be popular and there is hope that if money can be made available it could be repeated next year so more halls can apply and benefit from the support.