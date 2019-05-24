Funding boost for Cromar volunteers

Cromar Volunteer Patient Transport Group (CVPTG) raised more than £500 from a recent coffee morning to promote awareness of the charity.

The organisation supports those in the area attending non-emergency medical appointments who have no other means of transport.

In total, £510.07 was raised through donations, a bake sale and tombola.

During the coffee morning, the charity was presented with a cheque for £1280 by Rob and Jess Gibb, of Tarland.

Rob recently celebrated his 80th birthday and, in lieu of gifts, he asked for donations to the charity.

Keith Mitchell, chairman of CVPTG, said: “This is such a generous gift to the group which will help see the much-needed service continue.

“The whole of committee, volunteers and passengers who use the service extend their thanks to Rob and Jess.”

The CVPTG is looking for volunteer drivers and escorts to help with trips. Drivers are reimbursed all travel expenses.

If you are interested in becoming part of the team call the charity’s co-ordinator, Hayley Lockerbie, on 07790585977.