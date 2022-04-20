Fundraisers prepare to step up at Run Balmoral

Runners will be raising funds for women's health research at the University of Aberdeen.

A highlight in the University of Aberdeen Development Trust’s fundraising calendar, runners taking part in the last three events at the Scottish home of the Royal Family have raised more than £34,000 in support of medical research including cancer and dementia.

Professor Maggie Cruickshank, personal chair in Gynaecology at the University of Aberdeen and Honorary Consultant Gynaecologist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, is one of more than 31 runners taking part in the 5k and 10k races fundraising for specialist research.

Professor Cruickshank said: “Aberdeen has led on women’s health research for several years and made many improvements but there is still so much more that can be done. In Aberdeen, we take a holistic life-course approach to women’s health. We are researching a range of different conditions including endometriosis, menstrual disorders, difficulties with fertility, early pregnancy loss and shared decision making for maternity care.

“We aim to fund a PhD studentship with the fundraising from Run Balmoral which would be fantastic for taking forward a new programme of research and make a huge difference to how we deliver care.

“I have been in training for Run Balmoral for several weeks and while I’m not looking forward to ‘the hill’ I am excited about the 6km downhill which follows and to enjoying the route which I am told is stunning. It is great that we have a big team of runners from across Scotland taking part to raise money for women’s health research.”

Katrina Allan, Head of Alumni Relations and Regular Giving, said: “I am delighted so many runners are joining us to fundraise for women’s health research this year at Run Balmoral. We are very grateful to everyone taking part including our staff and students as well as those supporting us to raise vital funds for such a wonderful cause. In particular I’d like to say a big thank you to our corporate team Anderson Anderson and Brown (AAB) who have been running with us for more than 7 years now raising thousands of pounds for important medical research at the University of Aberdeen.

“Run Balmoral is our biggest community fundraising event of the year, and it has been a long wait for us since we were last able to take part in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be back for 2022 and I’d like to say again a heartfelt thanks to all those running for us as well as those supporting. Our community fundraisers mean the world to us and I’m really looking forward to cheering everyone on as they tackle the amazing route at Balmoral.”

It is hoped that the event will raise at least £15,000 which could help fund a year of PhD research in an important area such as:

- Understanding early loss in pregnancy

- Developing effective treatment of heavy periods and endometriosis

- Supporting shared decision making with women on maternity care choices

- Improving prevention and early detection of women’s cancers