Fundraising event for James Scott Skinner statue

The event aims to to raise funds for a bronze statue of James Scott Skinner

The life size sculpture is to be created by the celebrated sculptor David Annand who created the memorial to Niel Gow in Birnam and the Aberdeen Angus Bull statue in Alford.

Skinner’s interpretation of our land and its people has led to him writing over 650 amazing pieces of music which have been featured in films, played by pop groups, and of course the world of Scottish fiddle music.

Banchory has a restaurant/pub named after the great man and the town also has the Scott's Skinner Square which would be enhanced by a life-sized statue of the musician.

Skinner died in 1927, but his music lives on.

The organisers are confident that a bronze life-size statue on a granite plinth situated in the heart of his hometown will ensure he is remembered by his fellow musicians and admirers for years to come.

The free online event will be hosted by the well known Scottish Fiddler Dr Paul Anderson MBE and he'll be joined by The Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham, Bruce MacGregor, The Cruickshank family, Gregor Borland, Shona Donaldson, Bryan Gair and Violet Tulloch from Shetland and Martin McGinley from Donegal.

Paul who is chairman of the "Strathspey King Memorial Fund" which is organised by Banchory Rotary Club said: “A life size memorial of Skinner is long overdue as he's one of Scotland's most celebrated traditional musicians and composers.

"It would draw people into James Scott Skinner Square which is a little under utilise at the moment and with the ongoing redevelopment of Banchory Museum it's entirely appropriate and well timed."

The concert is to be broadcast live from the Music from Scotland Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MusicfromScotland/) on Saturday, December 18 and it starts at 7pm.