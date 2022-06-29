Fundraising night at Alford Heritage Museum

An exciting evening of entertainment will offer the opportunity to experience schooldays of yesteryear in the old schoolroom by taking part in a live lesson from an old style teacher.

Traditional music will be provided in the atmospheric farm chaumer and auction ring, with live bothy ballads sung by a well known local performer.

The evening will conclude with a cold buffet dinner and drinks whilst we listen to some tales of the Mart from an auctioneer from Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

Enjoy a Night at the Museum next month.

He will then invite those present to take part in a short fundraising auction of goods and experiences which have been donated for the event.

Historic Environment Scotland recently awarded the museum building (the old Alford Auction Mart) A grade listed building status, acknowledging its importance within Scotland’s architectural heritage.

This event will help to raise funds towards the project to conserve the building and its unique collection.

The fundraiser takes place on Friday, July 22 at 7pm.

Tickets for the event are £25 per person (Museum Friends £20) and can be booked online via the Events section of the museum website – www.alfordheritagemuseum.com

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased from the Alford Bistro or at the Museum reception (open Thursday – Sunday 12-4).

Numbers of tickets are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

The old Aberdeen and Northern Marts building in Alford, Aberdeenshire has been in existence since 1905.

After the local auction centres around the North East of Scotland were closed and centralised at a brand new centre in Inverurie, the Alford Mart was to be sold off like all the others.

Fortunately, a group of local farmers and enthusiasts were determined the Old Mart should survive for the benefit of the local community.