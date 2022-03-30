Funeral Directors appeal for Easter Eggs in aid of Hill of Banchory Family Resource Centre
Funeral directors MacIntosh & Steven in Banchory are collecting Easter Eggs in support of Hill of Banchory Family Resource Centre.
By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 7:15 am
Staff at MacIntosh & Steven are asking local businesses, community groups and residents to donate Easter Eggs or chocolate gifts for local children that may not have been expecting to receive one.
Annette MacDonald, Business Manager at MacIntosh & Steven, said: “We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by Hill of Banchory Family Resource Centre.”
If you would like to donate an Easter Egg, please visit MacIntosh & Steven at 2 High Street between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.