Funeral Directors appeal for Easter Eggs in aid of Hill of Banchory Family Resource Centre

You can donate Easter eggs by popping into the Funeral Directors

Staff at MacIntosh & Steven are asking local businesses, community groups and residents to donate Easter Eggs or chocolate gifts for local children that may not have been expecting to receive one.

Annette MacDonald, Business Manager at MacIntosh & Steven, said: “We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by Hill of Banchory Family Resource Centre.”