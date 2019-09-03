Gearing up for Hill of Banchory fun run

Preparations are well under way for the fourth Hill of Banchory School fun run.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 10am.

It will be started by Commonwealth athlete Robbie Simpson and Olympic snowboarder Ben Kilner.

Fiona Melville, one of the organisers, said: “We are lucky enough to have Robbie and Ben coming along to start the run.

“We also have support from Tesco and Morrisons for the goodie bags and Banchory Round Table are kindly sponsoring our medals.

“We are still hopeful that other local companies who may want to back the event will come forward to either sponsor or donate a raffle prize.”

Money is being raised for school sports equipment and for CAMHS, the charity campaigning for children and young people’s mental health.

The fun run had previously only been open to Hill of Banchory pupils but this year all children from nursery age to P7 can take part.

Fiona added: “This will help bring the Banchory community together and as always the aim of the fun run is to encourage kids to be active and have fun.”