Get back on the Easter egg trail at historic properties in Aberdeenshire

Properties across the North-east are taking part, including Banchory’s Crathes Castle, Garden and Estate; and Drum Castle, Garden and Estate.

Others taking part are Castle Fraser in Inverurie, Haddo House at Ellon, Fyvie Castle at Turriff and Huntly’s Leith Hall.

The fun trails were, until the pandemic paused them after Easter 2019, a fixture of many families’ Spring holidays, with around 30,000 visitors taking part across the country.

Families can enjoy the popular Easter egg trails again this spring.

Taking place from Friday, April 15, to Monday, April 18, visitors can enjoy exploring the grounds of some beautiful historic sites as spring begins to blossom, following clues, solving a puzzle and collecting a chocolate reward.

Mark Bishop, Director of Customer & Cause for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “All of us here at the National Trust for Scotland are so excited to confirm the return of our Easter Egg Trails for April 2022. We know how many families love taking part, exploring the beautiful places in our care and enjoying nature, as Spring arrives.

"For our charity, these events are a highlight of our year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in Scotland’s nature and heritage in a fun and appealing way.”

Crathes Castle is one of the venues hosting an Easter egg trail.