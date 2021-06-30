‘Get into Summer’ with Grampian Transport Museum

The Junior Driving School at GTM is unique in the North-East with its realistic road layout complete with road junctions, signs and traffic lights.

Curator Mike Ward is very excited to be able to offer these facilities thanks to support funding from Museums and Galleries Scotland (MGS) Summer Programme Museum Fund.

“This is a national campaign to help to lift the mood of the nation” explains Mike “and GTM thrives on families enjoying all we have to offer, especially in our outdoor play area, having picnics and children taking their first steps in driving and road safety in our Junior Driving School.

"However, after such a difficult year we know that some families will find the normal cost of such activities hard to find and so when MGS offered us the funding to provide them free of charge we jumped at the opportunity. It is an excellent initiative and we are glad to be working alongside Aberdeenshire Council to give as many families as possible a great day out this summer ”

The Junior Driving School at GTM is unique in the North-East with its realistic road layout complete with road junctions, signs and traffic lights. There are seven electrically powered cars modelled on the real thing and instructors teach youngsters between 4-8 years old the basics of road care and driving.

At the end of their 20 minute ‘lesson’ they are awarded their own junior driving licence!

Mike continues: “Everything at the museum is carried out to the highest COVID prevention standards so families with children in the qualifying age range who would like to come to the junior driving school must pre-book online will be given a time slot to attend.

"Those wishing to use the play area and picnic tables will also have access to the shop and toilet in reception, all that we ask is that they follow guidance given by the museum staff and volunteers in order to keep everybody safe.”

Mike is looking forward to a busy summer season: “We have been delighted to welcome so many visitors already this year and the feedback through TripAdvisor has been great to read, so thanks to all who have been so kind to us. We are slowly and carefully expanding our offer, within all current guidelines, and are now able to welcome children back onto our ‘climb aboard’ exhibits and to offer our very popular ‘tablet tours’.

"There are fun quizzes every day and of course delicious refreshments in the very popular ‘Traveller’s Rest’ tearoom. Our new outdoor link corridor to the new Hydrogen bus exhibit is almost complete and we will soon be hosting some outdoor ‘Muster’ type events for museum visitors to enjoy.

"The first of these, for ‘British Cars’, will be held on Sunday, July 11 followed by our ‘EV Expo’ for electric vehicles, on 1st August. We are looking forward to a summer when the museum is full of visitors of all ages thoroughly enjoying themselves, and we will welcome them all!”