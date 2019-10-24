Get your dancing shoes ready!

Plans are under way for Deeside’s very own version of Strictly Come Dancing - even although it won’t be held until March,

Banchory’s Forget Me Not Club is once again hosting its biggest fundraising event of the year – Strictly Come Prancing.

A dozen dancing amateurs will endure a 12-week rehearsal process from the team at Deeside Dance Centre to learn a ballroom-inspired routine which they will perform to a sell-out audience at Ardoe House Hotel on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

This is the 10th year in which the charity has held Strictly, which has raised more than £100,000 since its launch in 2009.

It is an eagerly-awaited event in the local calendar.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and ITV’s This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was celebrity judge at last year’s fundraiser and will be taking her place at the judges’ table in March.

Alison kept the audience in fits of laughter with her critiques of the “prancers” and the charity is delighted to welcome her back.

Lesley Fletcher, organiser of Strictly Come Prancing, said: “Strictly is a fabulous event that all of us at the Forget Me Not Club look forward to each year.

“We aim to raise much-needed funds for people living with dementia in the Deeside area and this is a really fun way for people to help do that.

“Stepping out of their comfort zone and hitting the dance floor – there is simply no better way.”

If you are keen to take part in the show and become a prancer in the class of 2020, contact Lesley at lesley.fletcher@forgetmenotclub.co.uk.

The Forget Me Not Club, based at Bennett House in Arbeadie Road, provides vital support to those living with and caring for people with dementia.