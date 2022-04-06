Ghillie's Larder is back bigger and better for 2022

The Ghillie’s Larder takes place at St Margaret’s, Braemar.

Organised by Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry the Ghillie’s Larder offers the very best selection of top quality local fare.

Passionate about produce, Federica and Jasmine connect the very best food and drink makers with buyers to create a thoughtfully curated, unique market experience for locals, day-trippers and tourists exploring this magical part of Scotland.

Supported by the Regional Food Fund in their first year, they’ve quickly built a reputation for excellence — with regular guest stallholders complementing monthly favourites that keep visitors returning again and again to the village.

The beautiful surrounds of St Margaret’s Braemar provide indoor market space for customers to peruse the stalls on a rainy day, with plenty of outdoor space to relax and enjoy a picnic when the sun shines.

The Ghillie’s Larder regularly features live music from local artists to serenade shoppers and families can combine their Sunday visit with a walk or cycle around the hills, glens and forests of Upper Deeside — the perfect day out!

Confirmed so far for April’s market are: Wark Farm Pies (Cushnie); Dunkeld Smokehouse; Aberdeenshire Highland Beef (Banchory); Twisted Ankle Brewing Co (Coull); Owen Angus Jams (Forfar); Morningdog Coffee (Aboyne); Oakwood Market Garden (Aboyne); Highland Boundary Wild and Botanical Scottish Spirits (Alyth); Balnault Farm (Crathie); Arra Textiles (Kincardine O’Neil); The Green Inn (Ballater) and Wild Braemar.

Federica Bertolini said: “We were overwhelmed by support for the Ghillie’s Larder in our first year. Launching a brand new event in the middle of a pandemic came with its challenges!

“The Ghillie’s Larder will be at St Margaret’s Braemar every second Sunday of the month, kicking off on 10th April and running to September. Then, in December, we’ll be back with our Christmas markets!