Golfateers raise more than £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now

In the pink... more than £1000 was raised for Breast Cancer Now.

Susan Collie, Aileen Nicol and Winnie Reid organised a coffee morning at the Golf Centre to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

The trio came up with the idea as they wanted to give golfers and their friends a chance to get together as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The event also took place on the day of the last competition of the year in the Ladies Section at the club.

The ladies were completely overwhelmed by the support they received, raising £1,200 for the charity.

They would like to thank the individuals and organisations who donated prizes to the raffle including: Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Calum Findlater, John S Findlater (Skene) Ltd, Steve Annand, Inverarity Morton, Ian & Donna Miller - Miller Plant, Enid Blaikie - Kandee Crafts, Fancies by Flossie, Aileen Dow - The Happy Barber, Keith Nicol and Diana Bruce & Margaret Wilson.