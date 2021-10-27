Golfateers raise more than £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now
A trio of ladies who play golf at Inchmarlo Golf Centre got together last week to raise funds for a popular cancer charity.
Susan Collie, Aileen Nicol and Winnie Reid organised a coffee morning at the Golf Centre to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.
The trio came up with the idea as they wanted to give golfers and their friends a chance to get together as coronavirus restrictions eased.
The event also took place on the day of the last competition of the year in the Ladies Section at the club.
The ladies were completely overwhelmed by the support they received, raising £1,200 for the charity.
They would like to thank the individuals and organisations who donated prizes to the raffle including: Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Calum Findlater, John S Findlater (Skene) Ltd, Steve Annand, Inverarity Morton, Ian & Donna Miller - Miller Plant, Enid Blaikie - Kandee Crafts, Fancies by Flossie, Aileen Dow - The Happy Barber, Keith Nicol and Diana Bruce & Margaret Wilson.
Steven Moir of Inchmarlo Golf Centre said: “We were delighted to do what we could to support the ladies fundraising. It was great to see so many men and ladies turn out for the coffee morning raising funds for such a worthwhile cause. It was also great to be able to mark the end of the competitive season at Inchmarlo Golf Centre in such a fun way with many ladies taking to the Queen’s Course in fantastic bright pink colours!”