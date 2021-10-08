Grampian Pride returns with Winter Parade

After missing out in 2020, Grampian Pride is returning with a Winter Parade in Aberdeen on Sunday, October 24.

Organisers are planning to bring Grampian Pride back with a bang.

And they’re proud and excited to announce the new theme for this year’s LGBTQ+ Community Parade will be ‘Winter style’, with even more rainbows and glitter.

It’s a chance for the people of the North-east to come together to celebrate and embrace diversity and inclusion – the ethos is to promote respect within the community and support local charities and causes through fundraising and awareness.

The Winter Parade will be taking over the streets of Aberdeen on Sunday, October 24.

The parade will begin at 11am, starting from Holburn Junction, and will take about an hour, finishing at Marischal College around noon.

Unlike previous years, due to Covid-19, the organisers are requesting everyone planning on attending the parade to obtain a ticket/wrist-band prior to the parade on October 24.

Free tickets and wrist-bands can be ordered via the Grampian Pride website.

A wrist-band exchange is also taking place at Four Unity, 33 Regent Quay, until Saturday, October 23, during opening hours (Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm) or on the morning of Pride at Holburn Junction between 9-10.30am.

Adam Simpson, Event volunteer said “Our main focus this year will be the parade where we can all remember our past, celebrate our present and embrace our future.

"However, we are working with our partners to secure a fun-filled afternoon and evening for you all.”

The LGBTQ community parade will also be celebrating the terrific work of essential LGBTQ+ community organisations, and will feature a fantastic and fabulous celebration of the NHS heroes and key workers that have supported so many people throughout the year and have kept everyone safe through these difficult times.

These are exceptional times, and many local charities and community organisations rely on Pride for interactions and engagements with the community.

There will be a charity area, in Cheerz Club, after the parade from noon until 4pm.

The team is already working on bringing Grampian Pride 2022 in May next year, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Deejay Bullock, event lead, said: “It’s important during these challenging times we are able to bring the community together. It’s important to show individuals, that maybe feeling isolated or in difficult situations of their own, that they are not alone and there is a large community around them.

"It is vital that during these times we don’t forget our LGBT+ community, we have to remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future.

"And right now, no one knows what that future will look like, so we have to embrace it together, now more than ever.”