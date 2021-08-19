Grampian Transport Museum gets Alford ultra-runner on track for big race

Ultra-runner Kyle Greig prepares for his race on the museum’s circuit.

And he hopes his use of an unlikely local training resource – Grampian Transport Museum – will give him a competitive advantage over the opposition.

Alongside fellow Metro Aberdeen runners Chris Richardson and Jason Kelly, Kyle is one of the team of nine male and female runners who will compete against athletes from England, Wales and Ireland around the tarmac of the County Kildare motor racing circuit Mondello Park for the Anglo Celtic Plate.

The last time Kyle competed in this event it was held at Perth in 2019 where he finished an excellent third on his 100k debut.

Determined to improve on this in 2021, he’s sought the suppor t of Grampian Transport Museum .

The museum’s 15-acre site includes its well-known tarmac circuit which is used for events celebrating transport as diverse as horse-drawn, steam power, electric cars, sprint racing cars and buses.

Now it’s become the ideal circuit for Kyle to prepare to represent his country.

Kyle said: “As long-distance runners, we compete on all sorts of surfaces, but the Anglo Celtic Plate event in County Kildare is the first time I will be running 100k around the circuit of a tarmac motor racing track.

"Training on local roads doesn’t give the same effect but I live just round the corner from the museum and knew it had a circuit.

"I approached Curator Mike Ward and he didn’t hesitate to help. He has kindly given me access to train here as much as I need to, so I am running here every day, clocking up around 100 miles a week, and I am confident this will help me greatly in Ireland this weekend.”

Mike admits he has a special interest in Kyle’s running success.

“My son Ben and daughter Becky are both members of the same running club so we want Kyle and his team mates to put on a great show for Scotland, " he said.

"When Kyle approached me about the circuit it made perfect sense, and as a community-based organisation we are absolutely delighted to support our own Alford ultra-runner.