Grampian Transport Museum’s Autojumble is back

The Bow Top caravan will look attractive in your garden or on the road.

Sunday, September 26 sees the very welcome return of the end of season autojumble and among the vast selection of items for sale will be a horse-drawn Bow Top caravan.

Museum curator Mike Ward explains: “This is a unique opportunity which we are going to make the star sale of the day on the 26th when we celebrate the return of our highly popular Autumn Autojumble.

"The Bow Top has an interesting history, it was bought by Pamela Stephenson as a present for Billy Connolly but after a number of years of outside life it was in need of refurbishment and so it was gifted to Grampian Transport Museum.

There is always something interesting for sale at the Autumn Autojumble

"We refurbished it and it was our first Bow Top on display for a number of years.

"However, since we acquired a larger version for our exhibition, better for the public to see inside, this one has become surplus to requirements and so with the blessing of the donors will now be sold to raise funds for the museum, which is a self-funding charity.”

Mike continued: “To add interest to the sale and to our first Autojumble since 2018 we will accept sealed bids for the Bow Top from now up until 2pm on the Sunday the 26th September. The sealed bids will then be opened and the highest bidder will be announced at 2.30pm. Hopefully we will get lots of bids and it will be very exciting!

“The museum is extremely grateful to Pamela and Billy for their generosity and for their kind support over the years The Bow Top caravan can be inspected by appointment by ringing the Museum, which is open Thursday-Monday.”

Assistant curator and events manager at the museum, Neil Thomson, is delighted that the Autojumble is returning.

He said: “It is always a popular event because of the amazing things people bring to sell. There are dozens of stalls with all manner of interesting bits and pieces, it can take hours to get around them all if you are just browsing.