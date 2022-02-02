Grants awarded to two Deeside projects

Banchory Skate Group will put the funds towards the new faciity.

At the Marr Area Committee last Tuesday, Finzean Community Council and Banchory Skatepark Group were awarded £1,100 and £2,000 respectively.

Finzean Community Association applied for funding to help the local community cope with any major events that may occur in the future that may be similar to Storm Arwen.

A new noticeboard will be put in place at the Finzean Farm Shop while another board will replace the one currently by Farquharson Park.

The wind-up torches, radios and phones will enable the community to remain connected should the village be faced with power cuts.

Banchory Skatepark Group will use their £2,000 to go towards building a new skatepark facility in the town.

Planning permission is already in place at Bellfield Park however, the group is seeking additional cash awards before building work can get underway.

Construction of the new community facility is expected to begin in March this year.

The Banchory Skakepark Group was set up 2017 with an aim to build a facility suitable for skateboards, BMX bikes and scooters.

Endorsing both applications, Councillor Ann Ross said: “During Storm Arwen, Finzean was hit particularly hard and they were left without power for a longer period of time than anywhere else.

"It’s great to see the local community association coming forward to be resilient and put resources in place for themselves.”

She also praised the Skatepark Group’s application: “They are almost there, they are almost across the line.

"I’ve been happy to work with them regarding the skatepark all coming together.”

Local MP Andrew Bowie said he was “thrilled” to see local community projects backed by small grant scheme money.

Mr Bowie added: “Local volunteers are at the heart of Deeside and these vitally important projects will have benefits for years to come.